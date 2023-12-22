$1Million Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Ocean County

A $1 million Powerball ticket came up a winner Saturday night in Ocean County.

Ocean County 7-11 Sells $1 Million Powerball Ticket

The New Jersey Lottery says a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday, Dec 16th's drawing at the 7-Eleven store, 403 US Highway 9, Lanoka Harbor in Ocean County.

The New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn without matching the red ball to take the $1 million consolation prize.

2 Other New Jersey Lottery Players Had Winning Tickets Saturday

Two other Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey matched four of the five white balls and took the winning $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the ShopRite in Brick, Ocean County, and at the Super Exito Supermarket, in Clifton, Passaic County.

The Powerball Jackpot is $543 Million

The jackpot for Monday, Dec 18th Powerball Lottery drawing is an estimated $543 million. The last time the Powerball Lottery jackpot was hit was Oct. 11th. The Powerball Lottery is drawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 pm. A Powerball ticket is $2.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis