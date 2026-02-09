Wildwood Crest’s beloved Heather Avenue fishing pier is a staple for anglers, families, and sunrise lovers, but it has long been cut off from the Atlantic Ocean due to decades of sand buildup. That’s all about to change.

A major reconstruction project is now officially moving forward to restore and expand the structure so it again reaches deep ocean water.

Big Funding, Bigger Vision For The Wildwood Crest Fishing Pier

The total project is pegged at roughly $7.37 million, with Cape May County committing up to $2.5 million through its Open Space Program and additional money coming from state boardwalk preservation grants and local matching funds.

What’s Coming In 2026

Once it’s built, the new pier will stretch about 1,250 feet into the ocean, which will restore true fishing access to Wildwood Crest for the first time in years. The design widens the path to around 12 feet, improves ADA accessibility, and elevates the deck to align with dune protection systems.

Modern amenities are also part of the plan:

- Upgraded decking and railings

- New lighting and benches

- Water stations and interpretive signage

- A spacious “bump-out” at the pier’s end for better separation of foot traffic and fishing zones

The picture the plans paint in your head are enough to make even beginner fisherman excited for its completion.

The New Pier Goes Beyond Fishing In Wildwood Crest

Leaders are framing this project as more than infrastructure. It’s a regional recreational destination that enhances waterfront access, supports tourism, and preserves a piece of Wildwood Crest’s identity.

Construction for the expansion of the Wildwood Crest fishing pier is anticipated to start VERY SOON with the hopes of being completed by summer 2026.

