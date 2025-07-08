Let’s be real… grocery prices have gotten out of hand.

Whether you're feeding a family of five or just trying to keep your snack drawer stocked, every dollar counts these days.

That’s why budget-conscious families all over South Jersey are rethinking where they shop.

Walmart Named Cheapest Store For Groceries In NJ Google Street View loading...

Walmart Is Officially NJ’s Most Affordable Grocery Store

According to a new study by NetCredit, Walmart offers the most affordable groceries in New Jersey.

They analyzed prices at over 2,000 stores nationwide, and what they found was a basket of branded groceries at Walmart costs 30.95% less than the state’s average across major chains.

That’s a huge difference, especially for families trying to make every cent count.

With New Jersey already being one of the pricier states to live in, it's no surprise more folks are heading to Walmart to do the bulk of their shopping.

The savings add up fast. Think weekly, not just monthly.

Cheapest grocery store in NJ revealed, it's Walmart Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

The Hack: Skip The Lines With Curbside Pickup

We all know Walmart can be… a lot. The crowds, the chaos, the forever-long lines at checkout. It’s enough to make you consider paying a little more just for peace of mind.

Here’s my recommendation: order online and choose curbside pickup. You get all the savings without even stepping foot inside the store. Win-win!

Walmart Posts Strong First Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

Budget Smarter, Not Harder

If your goal is to spend less without sacrificing quality, Walmart’s your best bet in Jersey right now. Just plan ahead, skip the aisles, and let curbside do the work.

