Trick-Or-Treat Day Moved In Halloween-Obsessed Toms River, NJ

Ready or not, spooky season is in full swing, ya'll! By now, the decorations have been hung, the skeletons have been erected on the front lawn, and you've probably moved on to picking out the candy bars you'll be giving out to the trick-or-treaters before too long.

Halloween is almost here! Can you believe it? We get pretty into the spirit here in the Garden State. After all, the town of Haddonfield in the "Halloween" movies with Michael Myers was inspired by the Haddonfield in Camden County, South Jersey. Also Netflix's new series "The Watcher" is based on a house within the town of Westfield, NJ. So, aside from Salem, Massachusetts, not sure you need any more proof that New Jersey is THE PLACE to be for Halloween-lovers.

One of the most Halloween-obsessed towns in all o the Garden State is one nestled in the heart of Ocean County. Toms River goes ALL OUT for Halloween year-in and year-out. If their annual Halloween parade is any indication of their love for the holiday, that's all the proof you need.

People flock from all over to attend the Halloween parade sponsored by the Toms River Fire Company. Now, before we continue, we do have to specify that it's Company 1 who is responsible for the parade every year. Yes, there's more than one fire company in that town because the town itself is HUGE.

The parade dates all the way back to 1919 and has been a staple community event ever since. It was devastating to so many when they cancelled the parade during the pandemic. Obviously, they don't have to worry about having to cancel anything this year.

The town did, however, choose to move a very important Halloween activity: trick-or-treating. They decided they didn't want children to trick-or-treat the same night of the parade. So, what did the powers-that-be do? Well, they switched the trick-or-treating day to Monday, October 30th rather than holding it on Tuesday. The parade is Tuesday night (October 31st), so they'd rather the children go from house to house the day before the parade.

How do you feel about that? Does trick-or-treating on any other day besides Halloween feel the same? Halloween is a VIBE. If you plan on attending the parade, then you're probably happy about the switch. Still, don't you think it's weird not to have the kids trick-or-treat on the actual day of Halloween?

