The South Jersey Town Name NO College Kid Can Pronounce

Since I grew up in South Jersey, I never really struggled with the pronunciation of any town names. Apparently, the same can't be said for everybody. That even holds true for people that have lived in South Jersey their whole lives.

Get our free mobile app

Some people who grew up in Cherry Hill can't pronounce "Absecon" correctly. Forget about people from Atlantic County trying to pronounce town names like "Rancocas" or "Pennsauken." I've even heard people mispronounce Gloucester County. People say "glouse" like it rhymes with "house." The first part of the word is actually pronounced like the word "gloss". Gloss-ter County. It may seem weird to say it like that, but that's how you can tell the difference between someone who grew up in the western part of South Jersey from the ones who grew up closer to the shore.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Weird NJ Town Names

As I previously mentioned, I didn't struggle too much with town pronunciations. I have to admit, there was one town that I definitely had trouble with the first few times I had to say it out loud. It wasn't until meeting a resident from that town that I finally nailed it.

Canva Canva loading...

A video has surfaced from the campus of Montclair State University that proves this particular town really is the hardest town to pronounce in all of South Jersey. It was the only town to even make it into the video!

Would you have guessed Buena Vista? So many people pronounce the first word in the town name like they're speaking Spanish. It's not pronounced the same way you'd say "Buenos Días." If the town name was spelled phonetically, you'd spell it like BYOO-nuh-VISS-tuh. Of course, they left this town for last!

Did you know how to say any of the other towns in the video? Let us know on the app.

Here are more words people don't say correctly in NJ...

Most Mispronounced Words In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo