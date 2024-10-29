$5,000 theft reported at huge New Jersey Halloween light show

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at The Glow in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Canva

Authorities in South Jersey say a huge Halloween light show was the victim of a huge theft late last week.

The Glow in Washington Twp., NJ

The Washington Township Police Department says the incident happened at The Glow, a mile-long drive-thru attraction that features over eight million lights, on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville this past Friday.

That's when a generator valued at $5,000, which was used to help power the show, was stolen from the property in broad daylight.

Pictures of suspect

Authorities shared images of a bluish-colored Chevrolet Avalanche linked to the incident, pictures of the suspect wheeling the generator to his truck, and an image of him inside a Wawa.

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at The Glow in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at The Glow in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva
Vehicle wanted in connection to theft at The Glow in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept / Canva
If you have any information that can help identify this individual, you are asked to contact Det. Franchi with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-0330.

