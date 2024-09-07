Revealed: The Day and Time NJ Couples Are Most Likely to Have Sex

PRO TIP: You may want to set an alarm on your phone.

And it's not for Wednesday. Wednesday may be "hump day", but it's not really "hump day" if you know what I mean.

Serious about sex

In a survey, lingerie retailer Pour Moi helped conduct a survey of 2,000 sexually active adults. ("Hey! Where can I get some of those people's phone numbers", asked my twenty-something assistant editor.)

It was a survey to find out what time and time people are most likely to have sex. ("Five minutes after the kids get on the school bus", guessed a person in our HR department - who might want to watch what she says out loud in the future...)

Can you imagine coming to your door and asking you that question? I get mad at the guy knocking on my door to try to sell me solar panels. (Sorry, I wouldn't be buying the panels, I would be investing in the panels....)

Joke about sex

Here's my favorite joke about sex:

A young couple goes to see the pastor about getting married in his church. He says, "For you to get married here, I need you to abstain from having sex for at least two weeks."

The couple says it will be tough, but they'll do their best.

When they return after two weeks, the pastor says. "Well, did you do what I asked?"

The man says, "Well, the first week was tough, but we made it. During the middle of the second week, something happened. I saw my wife reaching for a can of paint, and I decided I had to have her right then and there."

"I'm so sorry", says the pastor. "You know that you can't get married here. You're not welcome here."

"We understand", says the woman. "We're not welcome at Home Depot either."

The day and time when the magic happens

In the survey, the day and time that couples are most likely to have sex is Saturday Night at 10:09 pm. (See! "Saturday Night Fever" was right!)

After Saturday, the most popular days for couples coupling were Friday, Sunday, and Thursday.

Monday was dead last.

