We don't know where all the cheaters live in South Jersey, but we found out where many potential cheaters live.

The potential is the keyword here. We're not casting any stones.

Yet.

Who or what is Ashley Madison?

Ashley Madison is a website for people looking to have an affair. (So I heard, I swear!)

If you go to their website, you'll find their slogan: "Life is short. Have an affair."

I don't think that's a quote you'll find in the Bible.

Just looking on the front page of their website (I'm not getting caught clicking any further), you'll find statements like, "Millions of people like you are looking for a discreet connection" and "When monogamy becomes monotony."

The grown-up explanation of the website: People go there to find their matches for the purpose of having an extra-marital relationship.

Alloway, Barnegat Light, Pomona, and Avalon have a lot of Ashley Madison members

Our friends at Roadsnacks.net did some digging and found out how many Ashley Madison accounts there are from people in New Jersey. They also found out in which cities those account holders live.

(Sorry, they didn't release the actual names of the account holders.)

The Roadsnacks crew found out how many accounts came from each New Jersey city, and they then figured out which cities had the most accounts per capita.

Alloway, Barnegat Light, and Pomona top the list of Ashley Madison accounts

Alloway has the most accounts per person in New Jersey. Alloway's population is only 1,160 people, but there were 3,040 Ashley Madison accounts from Alloway. That's 2.61 accounts per person!

(Maybe Allowayans are cheating on the people they're cheating with!)

Barnegat Light had 1.805 accounts per person; Pomona, had 1.284 per person.

Meanwhile, Avalon checks in with 0.319 accounts per resident.

Crazy, right?

100 New Jersey cities are on Roadsnacks' Ashley Madison account list. You can look for yours here.

SOURCES: Roadsnacks and Ashley Madison.

