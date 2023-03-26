Ocean County Man Wins $1 Million at Lottery Event at Atlantic City Casino

It would be quite a dream come true to walk into an Atlantic City casino, then walk out with one million dollars.

That dream became an Ocean County man's reality Saturday as he walked out of Caesar's Casino in Atlantic City with a one million dollar prize. Not bad, right?

It was all part of an event held by the New Jersey Lottery, held at Caesar's in Atlantic City.

The invitation-only event was called New Jersey Lottery's Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing and the big winner turned out to be Ed Schlesinger of Ocean County. According to Lottery officials, "Ed plans to use the prize money to help his family by paying off student loans, car payments, and mortgages, as well as helping his wife realize a career dream."

Hundreds of finalists were at the event and Ed's name was drawn as the grand prize winner. 14 others won cash prizes ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

Players were selected for the event after they submitted their non-winning instant lottery tickets on line for a chance at the second chance drawing.

The lottery says this is the 12th year that they held the second chance drawing.

In other lottery news, a couple of big jackpots are currently up for grabs. The Powerball has a current jackpot of $122 Million, while the Mega Millions jackpot is currently $322 Million. The Pick 6 game has an estimated jackpot of $3.1 Mill-lion, and the Jersey Cash 5 stands at $212,000.

One million dollars! What would you spend it on if you won the big money?

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

