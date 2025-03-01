NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit

NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit - Photo: Dan Alexander / Canva

State troopers are asking for help as they try to figure out who allegedly stole an iPad from a rest stop on the Garden State Parkway.

The incident happened at around 4:30 on the afternoon of Sunday, February 16th, at the Celia Cruz Service Area in Forked River, Ocean County.

Authorities say the pictured suspect entered the Sunoco gas station's A-Plus convenience store and while inside, he took an iPad from the counter before leaving in a 2002-2010 silver or gray Ford Explorer with an unknown registration. That vehicle then headed southbound on the Parkway.

NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit - Photo: Dan Alexander / New Jersey State Police / Canva
The suspect is described as follows:

  • White male
  • Approximately 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall
  • Brown hair in a ponytail
  • Mustache
  • Short beard
  • Glasses
NJ troopers look for Garden State Parkway iPad bandit - Photo: Dan Alexander / New Jersey State Police / Canva
Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the NJSP Troop 'D' Galloway Station at (732) 441-4500. Anonymous tips are welcome.

