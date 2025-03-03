Where NJ ranks among states most interested in working from home

Before the pandemic, it was rare to find people who worked from home. Many of us take our work home with us. I’m writing this on my couch. But five days a week for 14 years I’ve driven to the radio station to do a show, record commercials, meet with clients, etc.. Even during the pandemic.

But that’s when so many who could work from home did. It was a new experience for companies and employees alike. Many ended up liking it. Some companies even found they could function better with less overhead and allowed remote workers even after the pandemic passed.

Canva Canva loading...

Not everyone loves the model. The newly created DOGE under Elon Musk has been trying to trim federal jobs. Musk has been on record for feeling that it’s not just a productivity issue but even a moral issue. He has said he feels having people who must be hands-on building cars, fixing machines, and manufacturing things for remote workers to enjoy while those remote workers get to not leave their homes is a moral imbalance.

Nonetheless, many still want to work from home. But that desire is stronger in some areas of the country than others. RemotePeople did a study of over 20,000 search terms on Google Trends to find which states were the most interested in working remotely.

I would guess wherever traffic was worse there would be increased interest. So I was not surprised to see the state most interested in remote work was Georgia. The traffic around Atlanta is the stuff of nightmares. In the scoring system the study came up with Georgia was highest at 96.58.

Canva Canva loading...

Compare that score to South Dakota’s 3.42. They are the state least interested in remote work. Hell, living in South Dakota you’re probably dying to go to work just to see a handful of other human beings.

New Jersey is in the middle of the pack. With a score of 29.48, we ranked 21 on the list. Not sure if Elon Musk would love us or hate us.

Here’s the full ranking of states from most to least interested in working remotely.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

1 Georgia

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

2 North Carolina

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

3 Mississippi

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

4 Tennessee

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

5 Nevada

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

6 Florida

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

7 South Carolina

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

8 Arizona

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

9 Alabama

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

10 Texas

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

11 Louisiana

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

12 Delaware

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

13 Maryland

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

14 Virginia

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

15 Kentucky

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

16 Arkansas

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

17 Utah

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

18 Kansas

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

19 Colorado

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

20 Missouri

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

21 New Jersey

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

22 Indiana

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

23 Oklahoma

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

24 Illinois

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

25 Wyoming

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

26 Pennsylvania

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

27 West Virginia

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

28 Ohio

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

29 New York

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

30 Rhode Island

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

31 Nebraska

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

32 Michigan

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

33 New Hampshire

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

34 New Mexico

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

35 Hawaii

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

36 Idaho

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

37 Washington

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

38 North Dakota

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

39 California

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

40 Connecticut

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

41 Montana

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

42 Oregon

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

43 Wisconsin

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

44 Alaska

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

45 Iowa

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

46 Maine

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

47 Minnesota

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

48 Massachusetts

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

49 Vermont

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

50 South Dakota

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

LOOK: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Philadelphia metro area Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Philadelphia metro using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈