Where NJ ranks among states most interested in working from home
Before the pandemic, it was rare to find people who worked from home. Many of us take our work home with us. I’m writing this on my couch. But five days a week for 14 years I’ve driven to the radio station to do a show, record commercials, meet with clients, etc.. Even during the pandemic.
But that’s when so many who could work from home did. It was a new experience for companies and employees alike. Many ended up liking it. Some companies even found they could function better with less overhead and allowed remote workers even after the pandemic passed.
Not everyone loves the model. The newly created DOGE under Elon Musk has been trying to trim federal jobs. Musk has been on record for feeling that it’s not just a productivity issue but even a moral issue. He has said he feels having people who must be hands-on building cars, fixing machines, and manufacturing things for remote workers to enjoy while those remote workers get to not leave their homes is a moral imbalance.
Nonetheless, many still want to work from home. But that desire is stronger in some areas of the country than others. RemotePeople did a study of over 20,000 search terms on Google Trends to find which states were the most interested in working remotely.
I would guess wherever traffic was worse there would be increased interest. So I was not surprised to see the state most interested in remote work was Georgia. The traffic around Atlanta is the stuff of nightmares. In the scoring system the study came up with Georgia was highest at 96.58.
Compare that score to South Dakota’s 3.42. They are the state least interested in remote work. Hell, living in South Dakota you’re probably dying to go to work just to see a handful of other human beings.
New Jersey is in the middle of the pack. With a score of 29.48, we ranked 21 on the list. Not sure if Elon Musk would love us or hate us.
Here’s the full ranking of states from most to least interested in working remotely.
1 Georgia
2 North Carolina
3 Mississippi
4 Tennessee
5 Nevada
6 Florida
7 South Carolina
8 Arizona
9 Alabama
10 Texas
11 Louisiana
12 Delaware
13 Maryland
14 Virginia
15 Kentucky
16 Arkansas
17 Utah
18 Kansas
19 Colorado
20 Missouri
21 New Jersey
22 Indiana
23 Oklahoma
24 Illinois
25 Wyoming
26 Pennsylvania
27 West Virginia
28 Ohio
29 New York
30 Rhode Island
31 Nebraska
32 Michigan
33 New Hampshire
34 New Mexico
35 Hawaii
36 Idaho
37 Washington
38 North Dakota
39 California
40 Connecticut
41 Montana
42 Oregon
43 Wisconsin
44 Alaska
45 Iowa
46 Maine
47 Minnesota
48 Massachusetts
49 Vermont
50 South Dakota
