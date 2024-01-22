Where are my crafty NJ creatives at?

If you love to dabble in arts and crafts, chances are you LIVE at Hobby Lobby. Who can blame you? Their prices are so low for everything from random pieces of furniture to beads for Taylor Swift's famous friendship bracelets. Not to mention all the products are pretty adorable.

Can I ask when is the last time you shopped at your nearest location? Before you head back for your next Hobby Lobby shopping spree, make sure you listen to what I'm about to reveal.

Before you just grab a particular item and put it in your cart, make sure you check the price. Not only that, but check the prices of the other products on that same shelf. Don't just pick up the first item in the row. Check the ENTIRE row of prices.

Does that make sense?

For example, if I'm looking for a desk organizer for pens, pencils, highlighters, etc., I will be picking up every single desk organizer that looks exactly the same to the one I want to purchase. Why?

Not all items are priced the same at Hobby Lobby.

If you've been on TikTok lately, then you might have seen some videos with the hashtag #HobbyLobbyScandal. It's been said that Hobby Lobby allegedly doesn't price their identical items the same.

They don't have a way to change prices in-store.

Now, before you get all bent out of shape over the pricing, you should know that Hobby Lobby isn't trying to scam you. Plenty of former Hobby Lobby employees have taken to TikTok to explain the reason why the store prices things this way. Corporate sends the items to the store with price tags already on them, so to account for inflation and changes in the market, they adjust the prices as needed.

So, if you're an AVID Hobby Lobby shopper here in the Garden State, make sure you're checking the price tags of each item so you can make sure you're getting the best deal!

27 of South Jersey's Most Entertaining Street Names Whether you've passed by one of these streets, have one in your neighborhood, or live on one, you've probably chuckled or shaken your head at them. Check out the most entertaining street names we know of in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca