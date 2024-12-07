2025 isn't shaping up to be a great year for New Jersey drivers. Your wallet's about to get even lighter than you anticipated at the start of the new year.

Get our free mobile app

Gas prices will be higher, with an increase of 2.6 cents per gallon compared to 2024. While this may seem like just a small hike, it’s important to understand why this is happening and what it means for New Jersey’s future.

Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash loading...

NJ Gas Tax Increase Coming January 2025

The reason behind the increase is tied to funding some major infrastructure projects across the entire state. The extra tax revenue will help support the Transportation Trust Fund, which finances critical projects on NJ's roads and bridges. This is part of a broader $10 billion plan to improve and repair New Jersey’s transportation systems over the next five years. Think of it as a long-term investment in the state’s infrastructure to ensure safer, more efficient travel for everyone.

Photo by Dawn McDonald via Unsplash Photo by Dawn McDonald via Unsplash loading...

Unlike many states, New Jersey’s gas tax is based on volume, not price. This means that no matter how the price of gas fluctuates, the tax stays tied to how much you’re filling up, not how much you’re paying per gallon. For 2025, sources report that drivers will pay a total of 44.9 cents per gallon of regular gas and 51.9 cents per gallon for diesel. This includes the federal tax of 18.4 cents.

So while 2025 might feel like a fresh start, it’s also going to be a reminder that maintaining and improving roads and transportation requires investment. Unfortunately, that investment means paying a bit more at the pump.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli