New Jobs Coming to Hammonton With New Retailer

New Jobs Coming to Hammonton With New Retailer

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

A new store and new jobs are coming to Hammonton.

That's a good thing, right?

Get our free mobile app
Photo by Dmitriy Demidov on Unsplash
loading...

Harbor Freight Tools is coming to Hammonton

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it's opening a new store on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton. The store is expected to open this spring.

In a news release, the company says it expects to employ between 25 and 30 people.

The company says construction has begun, "using local workers and companies from the surrounding Hammonton area."

Photo by Greyson Joralemon on Unsplash
loading...

Harbor Freight Tools started in 1977

The tool retailer began back in 1977 when it was started by a 17-year-old California resident.

Today, the company has over 1,400 locations nationwide, with 28,000 employees.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash
loading...

Applications for jobs are being accepted

The search for employees is already underway. Those interested can apply at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail.

Source: Harbor Freight Tools

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now

Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world

Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

Filed Under: Hammonton, California
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM