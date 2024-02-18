New Jobs Coming to Hammonton With New Retailer

A new store and new jobs are coming to Hammonton.

That's a good thing, right?

Harbor Freight Tools is coming to Hammonton

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it's opening a new store on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton. The store is expected to open this spring.

In a news release, the company says it expects to employ between 25 and 30 people.

The company says construction has begun, "using local workers and companies from the surrounding Hammonton area."

Harbor Freight Tools started in 1977

The tool retailer began back in 1977 when it was started by a 17-year-old California resident.

Today, the company has over 1,400 locations nationwide, with 28,000 employees.

Applications for jobs are being accepted

The search for employees is already underway. Those interested can apply at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail.

Source: Harbor Freight Tools

