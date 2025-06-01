As a proud Philly sports fan, this one’s a little shocking.

New Jersey’s dream sports destination isn’t even in New Jersey. It’s not in Philly or New York City, either.

Honestly, it kind of makes sense. Aside from MetLife Stadium (and let’s be real, that’s more New York than Jersey), our state lacks a truly iconic, must-see sports venue.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

Lambeau Field Tops the List for NJ Fans

With summer vacations approaching and Google searches for “sports trips” on the rise, the team over at Deadspin.com surveyed 2,000 American sports fans to find out which stadiums and arenas around the world top their dream lists.

For Jersey sports fans, it’s actually Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Yep, all the cheeseheads, frozen tundra, and green and yellow as far as the eye can see.

Maybe it’s the legacy, maybe it’s the lore, or maybe we just respect the hell out of a fan base that braves subzero temps for love of the game. Believe you me, Eagles fans definitely know ALL about cold temps on game day. We also respect the epic Green Bay football tailgates.

Either way, Lambeau Field is the spot that sports fans from New Jersey are desperately dying to check off their sports bucket lists.

Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs Getty Images loading...

Nationally, Wrigley Field Takes the Crown

Across the U.S., Chicago’s Wrigley Field ranks number 1 overall as the most desired global sports venue. It looks like New Jersey fans will continue dreaming beyond state lines for the foreseeable future.

Hey, if Lambeau’s calling, just make sure to pack your thermals. It gets chilly out there during football season.

