Here’s the Jersey Shore Guys’ Wawa Commercial Filmed in Villas, NJ

It's here. It's out there. Actually, it's pretty good.

Wawa has begun showing their commercial, filmed mostly at one of their stores in the Villas, starring 3 guys from the "Jersey Shore" MTV franchise.

Get our free mobile app

It was a few weeks ago that people spotted Pauly Delvecchio, Mike Sorrentino, and Vinny Guadagnino filming in the Wawa in Lower Township.

The spot is now out, and it includes some footage of the Wildwoods Wawa location as well. Check it out:

Oh, if you didn't know, Wawa has pizza.

So, who would you like to see in the next Wawa commercial?

The 8 People You Meet at Wawa at 3am There are several different types of people you see in a Wawa at 3am