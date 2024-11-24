Here’s How Much New Jersey Hates Rutgers Football

Are you a fan of Rutgers football?

Is anyone?

(Go ahead, send me your hate mail.)

There are parts of the country where college football is king.

Have you ever met anyone from the state of Alabama? Within the first two minutes of the conversation, they'll probably utter, "Roll Tide" six or seven times. ("Roll Tide" is the cheer for the University of Alabama football team, the Crimson Tide.)

Other states have strong allegiances to their big college football teams: Pennsylvania with Penn State, Michigan with the University of Michigan, and Ohio with the Ohio State University are just a few examples.

Here in New Jersey? Eh, yeah, Rutgers is OK, but is everyone in the state a big fan?

No one cares about Rutgers football

A survey conducted by LiveSportsonTV.com asked 3,000 people nationwide, "Which tailgate party/gameday experience would you most want to experience once in a lifetime?"

Almost no one said "Rutgers football!"

Of all the answers, Rutgers places 65th! 65th! 64 other football experiences came before Rutgers.

Hello! New Jersey are you there?

Bottom of the list

Alabama's Crimson Tide came in first, followed by The Texas Longhorns, and the San Franciso 49ers! Yes, pro teams were included as well.

The Philadelphia Eagles came in 33rd - which actually is a little surprising - I thought they'd be higher.

So who finished above Rutgers for most-wanted tailgate experiences?

How about the Mercer Bears? (The who? Mercer is a Division 1 subdivision school, meaning it's not even a "major" college!)

Even Hawaii finished above Rutgers!

My apologies to the Rutgers fans. Both of them....

SOURCE: LiveSportsonTV.com

