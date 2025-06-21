If you're like most people in South Jersey, you probably remember those days when fresh produce and DIY meals were the cornerstones of everyone's weekly grocery list.

Not anymore, apparently...

The Gen Z-ers in South Jersey are ditching the "fresh food or bust" trend set by their millennial predecessors and opting for food options that get the grub in their bullies at a much faster pace.

NJ Gen Z Prefers Frozen Food Photo by JC Gellidon on Unsplash

Gen Z vs. Millennial Shopping Habits

According to recent research, shoppers between the ages of 18 and 26 (our Gen Z crew) are NOT filling their fridges with grocery items such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and other organic greens like us millennials do.

Rather than fresh foods, Gen Z is apparently opting for ready-made meals, frozen foods, and dairy-based convenience options. For this generation, convenience is king.

That's the pure reason for the shift: convenience. Many Gen Z shoppers are prioritizing the easy life over the time-intensive meals that take more than 20 minutes to prepare. With busy schedules (work, advanced degrees, etc.), cooking from scratch just doesn't fit most Gen Z-er's lifestyles.

I's all about the microwavable snacks, pre-packaged meals, and frozen pizzas these days to meet the instant gratification expectations.

Gen Z Prefers Frozen Over Fresh Food At The Grocery Store Photo by Arren Mills on Unsplash

Shopping Habit Shifts And The Impact On Fresh Food Retailers

You'd think that these shopping habits would directly impact food retailers like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Sprouts.

Apparently, these places are all doing just fine without an influx of Gen Z shoppers. Also, meal prep services like HelloFresh and Factor are gaining popularity due to their quick-prep options. It's a quick meal without sacrificing quality.

It's absolutely clear that the grocery shopping landscape is shifting. The frozen aisle is definitely getting a lot more traffic than it has in the last ten years or so.

Since it's all about convenience for Gen Z shoppers, it makes sense that we're seeing less and less fresh food bags in their carts.

