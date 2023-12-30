Relax On The Farm At This Awesome Airbnb In Mays Landing, NJ

Whenever you think of South Jersey as a tourist destination, the first place that always comes to mind is the beach, right?

Of course, it is! Nobody can deny the beauty and relaxation one experiences when they vacation on the beaches of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Still, South Jersey has so much for to offer than that.

The beaches are great, but South Jersey also has beautiful hiking trails, amazing rivers, and streams to spend a day on in a kayak or float, and don't get ANY local started on how awesome Jersey produce is! You won't find it better anywhere else, especially when it comes to corn and tomatoes.

There are quite a few farms here in the southern part of the state and you can experience farm life for yourself when you book yourself some time away from home on Airbnb.

A farm in Mays Landing has a listing on Airbnb that shows off the quaint quarters you'd enjoy while having all kinds of fun with the animals. I don't know about you, but I'd make besties with all of them. This farm has chickens, goats, and even more cool - alpacas!

JustBe Farm was a dream of Kate and Ray's. They're two South Jersey locals who decided to purchase the farm back in 2019 with the goal to not only invest in the animals, but in the visitors, they would host, too. The goal of JustBe Farm is to help people connect with nature and get in touch with their souls and inner peace within a healthy and safe environment.

People have left nothing but glowing reviews for the farm on its listing on the website, so clearly, Kate and Ray are doing something right.

