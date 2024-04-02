Let's face facts. Despite our best hopes, dreams, and beliefs, our children aren't perfect-looking.

Now, with the help of a new Galloway group of pediatric surgeons, our children can look perfect.

NOTE! This story was originally published on April 1, 2013. Today is April 1, 2024. Yes, it's an April Fools Day Joke.

Toddler Transformations, LLC, has opened an office on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. Doctors at the clinic say all sorts of child plastic surgery will be offered, including rhinoplasty (nose jobs), tummy-tucks, cheek implants, and more.

Dr. Monica Herrington says the surgery is more or less painless for the child and can make a big difference. "Sometimes, parents are a little embarrassed by their child's appearance. With the surgery options we offer, they can now, finally, display the "perfect child" to their family and friends.

(HEY! If you missed it above, this IS AN APRIL FOOLS DAY JOKE)

Dr. Herrington says plastic surgery on the faces of children is possible as early as six months. "While surgery such as rhinoplasty is possible that early, we usually don't recommend the procedure until a child is at least 2 years of age - unless, of course, it's an extreme circumstance, or a special event is on the parents' calendar.

I'll be broadcasting live from Toddler Transformations today from 2 - 4 pm. Click here for more information.

UPDATE: Our broadcast was been canceled, because, again, this is an April Fools Day Joke.

Rent This Stunning House and Pool In Cape May What a house! What a pool! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly