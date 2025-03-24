Changes: Iconic Ocean Casino Sign Comes Down in Atlantic City

Wait. What's happening now?

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City has removed their iconic Ocean lettered sign from the top of their building.

The change happened earlier this week.

Now what?

Courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

Why did Ocean remove their sign?

Apparently there is no name change in the works, or anything like that.

Ocean Casino Resort tells us that the letter change is part of a facelift that the casino is undergoing.

New signage is coming, and should be completed by the end of April.

Ocean Casino Resort

New Ocean Casino sign is coming

Ocean Casino officials say the new building sign with be using LED technology with over 7,000 individual lights involved.

Once installed the new sign will be able to be programmed to include different colors and different styles.

Ocean says the new sign will mark an end to all "old branding" in the casino which has been replaced over the last few years.

The new signage is being developed by Eastern Sign Tech in Burlington, New Jersey.

