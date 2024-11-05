A Salem County man has been charged following a fire that damaged Little League equipment in Gloucester County.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, officers responded to the township's Little League complex on Church Street at around 1:30 AM on September 3rd for a fire in two storage sheds.

The fire marshal determined the cause of the blaze to be arson. 43-year-old Anthony Lindsey of Woodstown was identified as a suspect; he was charged with arson and criminal mischief.

On Monday, Lindsey was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service NY/NJ Regional Task Force and remanded to the Salem County Jail.

Monroe Township Little League Complex in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps Monroe Township Little League Complex in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Monroe Township Police Department at (856) 728-0800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.