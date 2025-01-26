UPDATE: The Best & Worst Place To Retire In New Jersey

Retirement In New Jersey

If you are thinking "It's too early to think about retirement" you better think again. Planning for your retirement is a must when it comes to enjoying your golden years without struggling to make ends meet and deal with life after 60.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, "Notably, those aged 45-54 feel the least prepared to retire. And although three-quarters (76%) of Americans believe that saving for retirement is important, just 39% of respondents have a plan in place that will allow them to retire when they want to."

in a report from GOBankingRates, "Some cities are better suited for retirement than others." This article selects the "best" and "worst" places to spend your golden years in each state.

GOBankingRates said, "To determine the best and worst place in each U.S. state to retire, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find each city's total population, total households, percentage of the population aged 65-plus, the percentage of the 65-plus population below the poverty rate, and the total number of residents aged 65-plus under the poverty rate." Other factors include social security, cost of living index, and total monthly cost of living.

New Jersey's Best and Worst Place To Retire (GOBankingRates)

The best place selected for the Garden State is Mays Landing:

Average income of households with retirement income: $37,576

$37,576 Average income of households with Social Security income: $29,306

$29,306 Average monthly total cost of living: $1,828

$1,828 Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,978

$1,978 Average single family home value (May 2024): $332,047

$332,047 Livability: 74

The worst place selected for New Jersey is Passaic:

Average income of households with retirement income: $18,014

$18,014 Average income of households with Social Security income: $17,831

$17,831 Average monthly total cost of living: $2,102

$2,102 Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,261

$3,261 Average single family home value (May 2024): $547,431

$547,431 Livability: 60

