Very Busy Intersection in Bayville, New Jersey is Getting a Traffic Light, What are Your Thoughts?

Berkeley Township, I'm sure you've heard of this new traffic light planned on Rt. 9 and Hickory in Bayville.

My daughter used to go to Precision Gymnastics and we have friends who live off of Hickory, and it's a nightmare to pull off of Rt. 9. Either way. It doesn't matter if you are going right or left on Rt. 9 off of Hickory it's a complete nightmare.

I've seen many accidents at this intersections, it's just horrible. But, is a light going to work there? That's the question I have. And, I've seen a lot of discussions of this on Facebook.

Rt. 9 is already so backed up. There's a light at Station and a light at the Dairy Queen and residents as myself know how backed up that area is. It's not just rush hour, it's all day long on that stretch of Rt. 9.

Will a traffic light work? How are we going to have a traffic light in the middle of two traffic lights that already get backed up in that location on Rt. 9?

Hickory Lane and Rt. 9 in Bayville

I then got to thinking maybe we can turn right ONLY off of Hickory? But, where would we turn around? There is no possible way of doing a U-turn unless we turn around in a business. I know businesses do not like that. Right turns only at Hickory would save a lot of time waiting for those turning left, but then what?

What is the best way to do this. Living in Bayville, there is always more and more building of houses just adding to all of the traffic. I know Hickory is a testy intersection, especially when Precision Gym has a class that just ended and the trucks that come from the buildings behind Precision. It's a crazy intersection. I would love to hear your ideas.

It's not just Hickory, what about residents that live off of Buckley? What happens then? How will they turn off onto Rt. 9?

I know, I know a light sounds great, and so wonderful for families living off of Hickory, finally there is an answer, but I'm hoping that the rest of Rt. 9 will not be backed up even more. Is a light at this intersection the answer?

