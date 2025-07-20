I do love shopping at Trader Joe's and the more locations there are to choose from the better. I enjoy that they have some different types of foods because you get a bit bored always seeing the same choices when you go shopping. We hav several favorites at Trader Joe's and we usually will have those in our basket when we do a Trader Joe's haul.

Trader Joe's has there own products which I enjoy. Their stores are not so huge so things are easier to find. My one complaint would be we need a Trader Joe's in Southern Ocean County. Manahawkin would be a perfect location to serve the area.

Trade Joe's Adds A New Location In New Jersey

According to a recent article from Cheapism, Trader Joe's will open a new location in New Jersey in Middlesex County in Woodbridge at 675 Route 1.

Trader Joe's Opening New Locations Around The Nation

Arizona

Goodyear - N Bullard Ave & McDowell Rd

California

La Verne – 2330 Foothill Blvd

– 2330 Foothill Blvd Northridge – 9224 Reseda Blvd

– 9224 Reseda Blvd Yucaipa – 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard

Colorado

Westminster – 9350 Sheridan Blvd

Connecticut

Shelton – 801 Bridgeport Ave

Florida

Daytona Beach – 1511 Cornerstone Blvd

Georgia

Peachtree City – 258 City Circle

Louisiana

New Orleans - Mid-City – 2501 Tulane Ave

- Mid-City – 2501 Tulane Ave New Orleans (Uptown) – 2428 Napoleon Ave

Massachusetts

Boston - West Roxbury – 1999 Centre St

- West Roxbury – 1999 Centre St Newton – 1165 Needham St

Missouri

Columbia – 201 N Stadium Blvd

New York

Glenmont – 388 Feura Bush Rd

388 Feura Bush Rd Miller Place – 302 NY-25A

302 NY-25A Staten Island - South Shore – 6400 Amboy Rd Oklahoma Broken Arrow – 1451 E Hillside Dr

– 1451 E Hillside Dr Oklahoma City - Northwest – 6920 Northwest Expy Oregon Gresham – 2083 NE Burnside Rd Pennsylvania Berwyn – 550 Lancaster Ave

– 550 Lancaster Ave Exton – 125 West Lincoln Hwy South Carolina Myrtle Beach – 115 SayeBrook Pkwy Texas Bee Cave – 12812 Shops Pkwy

– 12812 Shops Pkwy McKinney - West – 8101 Eldorado Pkwy

- West – 8101 Eldorado Pkwy San Antonio - Northwest – 11745 I-10 W Utah Holladay – 1895 East Rodeo Walk Dr

– 1895 East Rodeo Walk Dr Ogden - Riverdale – 4060 Riverdale Rd, Suite B Virginia Virginia Beach – 220 Constitution Dr Read More: Jersey Folks Are In Love With This Iconic Roadside Restaurant in New Jersey What do you love about Trader Joe's? Let us know your comments and enjoy your next trip to Trader's

