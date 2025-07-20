Yes! Trader Joe’s Opening 30 New Locations, Including Right Here In New Jersey

Yes! Trader Joe’s Opening 30 New Locations, Including Right Here In New Jersey

I do love shopping at Trader Joe's and the more locations there are to choose from the better. I enjoy that they have some different types of foods because you get a bit bored always seeing the same choices when you go shopping. We hav several favorites at Trader Joe's and we usually will have those in our basket when we do a Trader Joe's haul.

 

Trader Joe's has there own products which I enjoy. Their stores are not so huge so things are easier to find. My one complaint would be we need a Trader Joe's in Southern Ocean County. Manahawkin would be a perfect location to serve the area.

 

 

Trade Joe's Adds A New Location In New Jersey

According to a recent article from Cheapism, Trader Joe's will open a new location in New Jersey in Middlesex County in Woodbridge at 675 Route 1.

 

Trader Joe's Opening New Locations Around The Nation

Arizona
  • Goodyear - N Bullard Ave & McDowell Rd
California
  • La Verne – 2330 Foothill Blvd
  • Northridge – 9224 Reseda Blvd
  • Yucaipa – 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard
Colorado
  • Westminster – 9350 Sheridan Blvd
Connecticut
  • Shelton – 801 Bridgeport Ave
Florida
  • Daytona Beach – 1511 Cornerstone Blvd
Georgia
  • Peachtree City – 258 City Circle
Louisiana
  • New Orleans - Mid-City – 2501 Tulane Ave
  • New Orleans (Uptown) – 2428 Napoleon Ave
Massachusetts
  • Boston - West Roxbury – 1999 Centre St
  • Newton – 1165 Needham St
Missouri
  • Columbia – 201 N Stadium Blvd
New York
  • Glenmont – 388 Feura Bush Rd
  • Miller Place – 302 NY-25A
  • Staten Island - South Shore – 6400 Amboy Rd
Oklahoma
  • Broken Arrow – 1451 E Hillside Dr
  • Oklahoma City - Northwest – 6920 Northwest Expy
Oregon
  • Gresham – 2083 NE Burnside Rd
Pennsylvania
  • Berwyn – 550 Lancaster Ave
  • Exton – 125 West Lincoln Hwy
South Carolina
  • Myrtle Beach – 115 SayeBrook Pkwy
Texas
  • Bee Cave – 12812 Shops Pkwy
  • McKinney - West – 8101 Eldorado Pkwy
  • San Antonio - Northwest – 11745 I-10 W
Utah
  • Holladay – 1895 East Rodeo Walk Dr
  • Ogden - Riverdale – 4060 Riverdale Rd, Suite B

 Virginia

  • Virginia Beach – 220 Constitution Dr

 

 

Read More: Jersey Folks Are In Love With This Iconic Roadside Restaurant in New Jersey

 

What do you love about Trader Joe's? Let us know your comments and enjoy your next trip to Trader's

 

