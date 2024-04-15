Just the sound of the beach with waves rolling in and out and the smell of sunscreen can put me out! lol I could nap right now just writing that and thinking of the upcoming summer season here at the Jersey Shore. Memorial Day Weekend is just a few weeks away, can you believe it? So let's talk about the best "family-friendly" beaches here in the Garden State.

Reader's Digest put together a "TOP 10 List" that lists their picks for best "family-friendly" beaches in New Jersey. "If you hear (Jersey Shore) and think Snookie and The Situation, it's time to rethink the Garden State's 130 miles of golden sand shores fronting the Atlantic Ocean."

TOP 10 Most Fantastic Family-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

10 - Monmouth Beach

9 - Long Branch

8 - Asbury Park

7 - Seaside Heights

6 - Point Pleasant Beach

5 - Long Beach Island

4 - Avalon and Stone Harbor

3 - Ocean City

2 - Wildwood

1 - Cape May

2024 NJ Beach Badge Prices

So what do you think of the list of TOP 10 Best Family-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey? Looks like a nice list to me. I may have broken down Long Beach Island because there are several beaches within the entire Island. Beach Haven, Ship Bottom (Our Beach), Surf City, etc. The other beaches in the TOP 10 all look good. As I have said before, we have some of the best beaches in America right here in New Jersey so putting together a list is easy when you have so many beautiful places to choose from. Check out the "beach badge" prices for Ocean and Monmouth Counties above. There is a link to other beaches around the Shore as well.

