This New App Is Solving a Problem Here in New Jersey

Have you ever wondered what happens to extra bagels or prepackaged food from restaurants?

Does it just get tossed in the bin and go to waste or do restaurants do something with those extras?

According to the USDA:

In the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. This estimate, based on estimates from USDA’s Economic Research Service of 31 percent food loss at the retail and consumer levels, corresponded to approximately 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010.

That's a lot of wasted food that could be put to good use.

I was watching one of my favorite YouTubers, Rosanna Pansino, last week who was reviewing a new app called TooGoodToGo.

The app works with restaurants to sell their surplus food at a discount.

According to their site, "Too Good To Go was founded in 2016 in Copenhagen to fight food waste. In 8 years, the company has grown to over 100 million registered users and 170,000 active business partners across 19 countries in Europe and North America. Too Good To Go has helped to save over 350 million meals from being wasted."

That's pretty impressive.

A few days later, the Facebook algorithm was working overtime when I saw a local group post about a local place that was using this app.

In the Toms River area, we have a few restaurants that popped up when I opened the app.

Deals that I saw, which may vary when you check it out:

Silver Bay Bagels ($15 worth of food for $4.99)

Daddios Pizza ($15 worth of food for $4.99)

Al's Famous Pizza ($12 wrth of food for $3.99)

Manhattan Bagel ($18 worth of food for $5.99)

And a few others which were sold out when I opened the app.

You get a surprise bag of food so you won't know what you're getting until you pick it up.

Each restaurant sets a pick-up window for you to pick up your bag.

It's a pretty cool concept that could help restaurants combat food waste and make some extra money on food they would have otherwise had to toss out.

For users, it may be a great way to try new restaurants and get a great deal.

If you are looking for other ways to save money on food, check out some of these other apps.

