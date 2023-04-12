⚖️ Toms River woman indicted on charges related to fatal crash on Bay Avenue

⚖️ She was charged after hitting Old Bridge man getting package from trunk

⚖️ The motor vehicle accident occurred on the side of the road

A Toms River woman has been indicted by an Ocean County grand jury on charges related to an accident that claimed the life of an Old Bridge man last year.

James Cruz, 62, had gotten out of his vehicle to get a package out of the trunk and was then hit by a vehicle on the shoulder of Bay Avenue in Toms River on Feb. 8, 2022.

Investigators said 32-year-old Ashley Beams, of Toms River, was heading east on Bay Avenue toward Twin Oaks Drive about 10:30 p.m. when she failed to maintain her lane.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) (Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Cruz ended up being pinned between two vehicles and was carried down Bay Avenue as a result of the initial crash.

He died at the scene.

Investigators said that Beams had a blood alcohol content of .32 at the time of the crash after blood samples were taken at Jersey Shore University Medical Center where she was treated for injuries.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township (Hackensack Meridian Health) loading...

Beams was later arrested on charges in connection to the crash.

She has now been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and strict liability vehicular homicide.

Ocean County Prosecutors Office. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) Ocean County Prosecutors Office. (Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Get our free mobile app

Famous Athletes Who Came From New Jersey

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey

New Jersey Abandoned Sports Stadiums