Tolls Are Going Up Again in New Jersey! Find Out How Much This Time

If you think we just went through a toll hike here in New Jersey you would be right in fact, this will be the fourth toll increase since 2020! Do you remember the days of quarters to drive? Now tolls are in the dollars and soon it's going up again for motorists on the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike. I'm sure there is no one happy about this news as it adds to our daily commuting costs here in New Jersey unless you wanna spend extra driving time taking side roads.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Julien L Unsplash.com Julien L loading...

According to NJ.Com, "Drivers who use the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway are going to be hit with the fourth toll increase since 2020 after Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a $2.62 billion budget Tuesday that raises tolls 3% on Jan. 1, 2024" Happy New Year! The move, the fourth increase since 2020, prompted the National Motorist Association (New Jersey Chapter) to ask Governor Murphy to veto the Turnpike Authority's 2024 budget.

Unsplash.com Joshua Wordel Unsplash.com Joshua Wordel loading...

So now some tolls on the Garden State Parkway will be nearly $2.50, although not quite there yet, but a far cry from a quarter. Would you actually consider taking alternate (Non-Toll) roads to cut down your toll costs or will you just bite the bullet and soak up the extra costs? Will we just see an average 3% hike each year? Eventually that 3% will be more like 30% when all is added up after several years. How do you feel? Give us your feedback and post your comments below.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman