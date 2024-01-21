Have you ever been to a rodeo? Get this, according to Saffire, "Did you know that professional rodeo is a highly ranked sporting event? Professional rodeo is seventh in overall attendance for major sporting events, ahead of golf and tennis, with about 30 million fans."

The Oldest Weekly Professional Rodeo In America Is In New Jersey

Did you know this? Have you ever visited this Jersey legend? I have and it was a lot of fun, I am due to visit again and maybe this summer we will head out and visit the Cowtown Rodeo.

According to a recent article from Only In Your State, entitled "24 Hidden Gems To Explore In 2024", in the category of "Man-made Gems" is the Cowtown Rodeo. This place is unique and it's the oldest weekly professional rodeo in America! It's a fun experience with not only the rodeo but the flea market that they have at the location as well. I visited this great location years ago and enjoyed it a lot. I'm probably due to go back so maybe this summer.

The Cowtown Rodeo is located in Salem County in Pilesgrove, New Jersey. "Cowtown Rodeo runs from late May through September each year. Since 1929, Summer Saturday nights in southwest New Jersey have brought swirling dust, thundering hooves, starched denim, and gleaming belt buckles." The Cowtown Rodeo is five generations old and along with the rodeo, they are home to a big flea market with all kinds of shopping. Maybe pick up your cowboy boots while you're at the rodeo lol

Have you been to the Cowtown Rodeo? We enjoyed it, how about you? Give us your review and post your comments below.

