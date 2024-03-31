Let's take a trip through history and talk about a landmark here in Ocean County. It's the oldest "bar" or "tavern" if you will in Ocean County. It's called the Cedar Bridge Tavern in Barnegat Township.

Not only is it the oldest "intact bar" in New Jersey, but it's also the oldest "intact bar" in the United States! The Cedar Bridge Tavern was built in 1740. Cedar Bridge Tavern is part of the Ocean County Parks and Recreation Department and is surrounded by Bass River State Forest. On the Parks website, it is rumored to have been the location of the last skirmish of the Revolutionary War on December 27, 1782. I stopped by this park site for a first-hand look at this piece of not only New Jersey history, but American history.

Check the hours of operation so you can go into the tavern and see the historic and informational displays. Take a walk through history right here in Ocean County. The site is located in Barnegat Township, out towards Warren Grove. You do have to drive on a dirt road for about a mile, so just keep that in mind and take it slow.

Cedar Bridge Tavern was added to the National Register of Historic Places on August 7, 2013.

