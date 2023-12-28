The Celebrity Legends We Lost During 2023

I was recently talking with a friend and we were saying that "2023" has been a rough year with us losing many extraordinary folks, not only from the celebrity world but from all areas of life. Let's take a look back at the people we lost this past year.

Get our free mobile app

I came across this article from Hidden Remote, "We've compiled a list of actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023. Unfortunately, this list is getting longer and longer with younger people, like Irish singer Sinead O'Connor who died only at the age of 56, or Lisa Marie Presley, at 54..."

Milan Fashion Week: Giorgio Armani (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images) loading...

Tina Turner - 83 Years Old

GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION - Arrivals (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ) loading...

Mathew Perry - 54 Years Old

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) loading...

Harry Belafonte - 96 Years Old

CMT Presents Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast - Show (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) loading...

Jimmy Buffet - 76 Years Old

There are so many different types of well-known figures that we lost this past year. Quite often during a year, we forget who passed, and when we look back at this list we often say "OMG I forgot they died" and it will bring back memories.

28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala - Arrivals (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) loading...

Suzanne Somers - 76 Years Old

Bob Barker Tapes His Final Episode Of "The Price Is Right" (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) loading...

Bob Barker - 99 Years Old

Ryan O'Neal (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) loading...

Ryan O'Neal - 82 Years Old

Royal Raquel (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images) loading...

Raquel Welch - 82 Years Old

Sinead O'Connor Appears At Borders To Promote Her New 2-CD "Theology" (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) loading...

Sinead O'Connor - 56 Years Old

The Tanning Of America (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1) loading...

Norman Lear - 101 Years Old

Grand Opening Of Harry Potter: The Exhibition (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) loading...

Sir Michael Gambon (aka Albus Dumbledore) - 82 Years Old

Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) loading...

Jerry Springer - 79 Years Old

Spike TV's "SCREAM 2011" - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) loading...

Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) - 70 Years Old

2nd Annual Grand Slam Charity Jam - Inside (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images) loading...

Steve Harwell - 56 Years Old

Premiere Of P12 Films' "The Great Alaskan Race" - Red Carpet (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) loading...

Treat Williams - 71 Years Old

Adam Rich (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) loading...

Adam Rich - 54 Years Old

Alan Arkin Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix) loading...

Alan Arkin - 89 Years Old

9th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala - Show Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala) loading...

Tony Bennett - 96 Years Old

FILE PHOTO - Robertson Targets Supreme Court Justices (Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images) loading...

Pat Robertson - 93 Years Old

LBJ Presidential Library Hosts Summit Marking 50 Years Since Civil Rights Act Of 1964 (Photo by Ricardo B. Brazziell-Pool/Getty Images) loading...

Jim Brown - 87 Years Old

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy loading...

David Crosby - 81 Years Old

TCL Chinese Theatre Hosts Handprint Ceremony Honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) loading...

Lisa Marie Presley - 54 Years Old

Sardi's Restaurant Unveils Bob Saget Portrait (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) loading...

Cindy Williams - 75 Years Old

The Hollywood Christmas Celebration From The Grove (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images) loading...

Burt Bacharach - 94 Years Old

60th New York Film Festival - "She Said" Red Carpet (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC) loading...

Andre Braugher - 61 Years Old

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 43rd Annual Induction And Awards - Show (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame) loading...

Gordon Lightfoot - 84 Years Old

International Press Academy's 16th Annual Satellite Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) loading...

Tom Sizemore - 61 Years Old

52nd Monte Carlo TV Festival - Portrait Sessions (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images) loading...

Richard Belzer - 78 Years Old

There are more that we lost but there is a brief look at some famous folks we will miss heading into 2024 :(

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker