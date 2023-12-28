The Celebrity Legends We Lost During 2023

The Celebrity Legends We Lost During 2023

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

I was recently talking with a friend and we were saying that "2023" has been a rough year with us losing many extraordinary folks, not only from the celebrity world but from all areas of life. Let's take a look back at the people we lost this past year.

 

I came across this article from Hidden Remote, "We've compiled a list of actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023. Unfortunately, this list is getting longer and longer with younger people, like Irish singer Sinead O'Connor who died only at the age of 56, or Lisa Marie Presley, at 54..."

 

 

(Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images)
Tina Turner - 83 Years Old

 

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)
Mathew Perry - 54 Years Old

 

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Harry Belafonte - 96 Years Old

 

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
Jimmy Buffet - 76 Years Old

 

There are so many different types of well-known figures that we lost this past year. Quite often during a year, we forget who passed, and when we look back at this list we often say "OMG I forgot they died" and it will bring back memories.

 

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Suzanne Somers - 76 Years Old

 

(Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Bob Barker - 99 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Ryan O'Neal - 82 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Raquel Welch - 82 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Sinead O'Connor - 56 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1)
Norman Lear - 101 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Sir Michael Gambon (aka Albus Dumbledore) - 82  Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jerry Springer - 79 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) - 70 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
Steve Harwell - 56 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Treat Williams - 71 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Adam Rich - 54 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)
Alan Arkin - 89 Years Old

 

 

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images 8th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala)
Tony Bennett - 96 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images)
Pat Robertson - 93 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Ricardo B. Brazziell-Pool/Getty Images)
Jim Brown - 87 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
David Crosby - 81 Years Old

 

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Lisa Marie Presley - 54 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Cindy Williams - 75 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
Burt Bacharach - 94 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)
Andre Braugher - 61 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Gordon Lightfoot - 84 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Tom Sizemore - 61 Years Old

 

 

(Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Richard Belzer - 78 Years Old

 

 

There are more that we lost but there is a brief look at some famous folks we will miss heading into 2024 :(

 

