The Celebrity Legends We Lost During 2023

I was recently talking with a friend and we were saying that "2023" has been a rough year with us losing many extraordinary folks, not only from the celebrity world but from all areas of life. Let's take a look back at the people we lost this past year.
Get our free mobile app
I came across this article from Hidden Remote, "We've compiled a list of actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023. Unfortunately, this list is getting longer and longer with younger people, like Irish singer Sinead O'Connor who died only at the age of 56, or Lisa Marie Presley, at 54..."
Tina Turner - 83 Years Old
Mathew Perry - 54 Years Old
Harry Belafonte - 96 Years Old
Jimmy Buffet - 76 Years Old
There are so many different types of well-known figures that we lost this past year. Quite often during a year, we forget who passed, and when we look back at this list we often say "OMG I forgot they died" and it will bring back memories.
Suzanne Somers - 76 Years Old
Bob Barker - 99 Years Old
Ryan O'Neal - 82 Years Old
Raquel Welch - 82 Years Old
Sinead O'Connor - 56 Years Old
Norman Lear - 101 Years Old
Sir Michael Gambon (aka Albus Dumbledore) - 82 Years Old
Jerry Springer - 79 Years Old
Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) - 70 Years Old
Steve Harwell - 56 Years Old
Treat Williams - 71 Years Old
Adam Rich - 54 Years Old
Alan Arkin - 89 Years Old
Tony Bennett - 96 Years Old
Pat Robertson - 93 Years Old
Jim Brown - 87 Years Old
David Crosby - 81 Years Old
Lisa Marie Presley - 54 Years Old
Cindy Williams - 75 Years Old
Burt Bacharach - 94 Years Old
Andre Braugher - 61 Years Old
Gordon Lightfoot - 84 Years Old
Tom Sizemore - 61 Years Old
Richard Belzer - 78 Years Old
There are more that we lost but there is a brief look at some famous folks we will miss heading into 2024 :(
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.