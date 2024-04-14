Target Just Initiated This New Rule at all New Jersey Stores

Back in December, rumors were starting to circulate that Target would be changing their self-check out to 10 or fewer. But, back in 2023 Target never made any official annoucement.

The rumor, according to CNN, which confirmed that the change was being tested at some Target stores to shorten wait times and better understand what customers really wanted. At that time, we really didn't see any changes in New Jersey, until recently.

In mid-March, Target finally issued an official “fact sheet” about changes at self checkout. That’s when we learned that only about 200 of their stores were part of the self checkout pilot program. Apparently, they were very pleased with the results. Based on their findings, self-checkout speed doubled under the new rules.

A survey of shoppers from New Jersey and several other stores around the US also found that they were happier with the checkout experience at the pilot stores than they had been before the change was put in place.

Mid March we saw changes to our local Target stores. They rolled out the 10 items or fewer policy at almost all of their locations. Naturally, the reaction online was “does this mean there will actually be lanes with cashiers open?”

It’s a question Target anticipated and said that they will be opening more traditional lanes and will empower individual store leaders to make decisions regarding how many staffed lanes are open and what hours self-checkout is available.

Shoplifting was a huge reason for the change. But, also team members of Target are the ones that thought this would be a lot easier for shoppers and the lines will move quicker at the self-checkout.

Will New Jersey Target shoppers like the new self-checkout. Time will tell. I will tell you that I ran into the Target in Toms River just yesterday, I grabbed a face wash and a soda, and I was out pretty quick using the 10 and less self-checkout. I agree with it.

