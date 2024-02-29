Let's take a virtual tour of the amazing new Life Time Middletown-Red Bank Athletic Country Club. This is an amazing facility that just opened in Monmouth County. The three-story destination features Life Time’s signature upscale architecture, design, comprehensive programming, and offerings – all developed with the member point of view in mind – including a 50,000-square-foot outdoor pool deck, to help everyone live healthier, happier lives.

According to Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations and Chief of Property Development. “The opening of our 127,000-square-foot Life Time Middletown - Red Bank facility allows us to serve residents of Monmouth County with our multitude of health and lifestyle offerings, while the design flexibility of our clubs makes us ideally suited for reimagined office park redevelopments with hyper amenities to meets the needs of the new age worker.”

Highlights of the new athletic country club include:

Seven dedicated studios for Life Time’s exclusive Class Collection portfolio of Barre, boxing/kickboxing, cardio, cycle, dance, strength, Pilates, and yoga classes, which will feature nearly 200 classes weekly

Dedicated space for small group, signature group training classes including Alpha, GTX, Ultra Fit, and MB360

M ore than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

Six indoor pickleball courts designed for social, competitive, or challenging play, clinics tournaments, and more

Indoor and outdoor leisure, lap and whirlpools, and slides complete with resort-style seating with an outdoor bistro and a full bar

ARORA programming and social events for active agers

Dedicated Kids Academy offers up to 2.5 hours of fun, active programming for kids aged 3 months to 11 years

LifeCafe , a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab-and-go assortments, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

LifeSpa is a full-service salon and spa for hair, body, skin, and nails

Luxurious dressing rooms featuring cold-plunge pools, whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, complimentary towels, body care amenities and lockers

