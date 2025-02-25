Seaside Park, New Jersey’s Summer Concert Series 2025 Schedule

Experience the magic of summer nights at Seaside Park Summer Concert Series in New Jersey, where music meets community under the stars.

When towns have a concert night, free, the community comes out. My town has a summer stage and we love it.

There's nothing better than sitting outside on a warm summer night, watching the sunset and listening to some great music.

Make sure to bring your chair and blanket. On a summer night at the Jersey Shore, you might need a light jacket or sweatshirt. The energy and the dancing at an outdoor concert is just the best.

The best thing about a concert outside, you're not confined in a seat where you can't move, like in a theater.

Seaside Park Summer Concert Series takes place at the Seaside Park Municipal Complex at 1 Municipal Complex. The first concert of the summer begins on June 30th, 2025.

Most of the summer concert series dates are Monday nights at the Jersey Shore and begin at 7:30 pm.

Summer concert series in our towns in New Jersey bring people and the community together. It's such a fun atmosphere. If you've never been to one of these great concerts, mark it on your calendar and try to go this summer.

It's all about the excitement and relaxation of a live performance in the fresh air. You can get up and dance and just have a great time.

Discover new and local music. We have so many wonderful and talented musicians in the Garden State. And, don't forget these summer concerts are FREE.

