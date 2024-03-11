Rest Stop Being Named in Honor of Legendary Actor Bruce Willis😊

The State of New Jersey has many famous residents for many reasons and from all sorts of backgrounds. The State is honoring various celebrities by naming and transforming rest areas along the Garden State Parkway to honor them. The comfort stops include photos, memorabilia, and information about the honoree. For example, the Atlantic County stop honors "Old Blue Eyes" Frank Sinatra, and the Monmouth County stop honors Jon Bon Jovi. Now the state will honor iconic actor Bruce Willis with a stop in Cape May County. Bruce grew up for a portion of his childhood in Salem County, living in Penns Grove.

According to a recent article from NJ.com, Actor Bruce Willis, best known for the movie series Die Hard, will be honored at the Ocean View rest stop in Cape May County, the last Garden State Parkway comfort area to be named. There was no date for the "renaming" but officials feel it could be before April 15th.

Recently the Willis family revealed that the beloved actor is battling frontotemporal dementia. The Willis family is hoping Bruces' battle will bring awareness to the disease and will help get more funding and research to help future patients. We have Bruce and his family in our prayers.

I think my two favorite Bruce Willis movies are Unbreakable and The Sixth Sense. Of course, Bruce is best known for the Die Hard series, Pulp Fiction, and on television with Moonlighting. Congratulations to Bruce on this honor.

