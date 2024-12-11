New Jersey Drivers Remove Bling From Steering Wheel Immediately

Are rhinestones on your steering wheel a hidden danger? Find out why the NHTSA is urgently advising drivers to remove them now.

Remember all the fuzzy dice and and other stuff we would hang from our rearview mirror in the car?

But, now we are not allowed to hang things from our rearview mirrors anymore, we already knew this, but now something else has to be removed.

What does the government want us to stop putting in our car and where?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants drivers to stop putting rhinestones on their steering wheel. This is a pretty big trend right now, some of the the steering wheel covers are pretty cool. I love the rhinestones and bling.

Here's the deal, these rhinestones can become deadly if airbags are deployed the rhinestones could become shrapnel-like projectiles.

According to cnn.com, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said last week: "People should immediately remove any decorations they may have already put on their steering wheel, the agency said. Those decorations could become shrapnel-like projectiles in a crash, potentially causing serious, or even fatal, injury."

The National Traffic Safety Administration says: "At least one driver suffered a serious injury that resulted in the loss of sight in one eye, when an aftermarket emblem adorned with rhinestones became dislodged from the steering wheel in a crash and hit the driver in the face."

I've had several of bling steering wheels through my life and never even thought of this happening.

