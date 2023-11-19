Popular N.J. Music Club Has Closed It’s Doors For Good In Asbury Park

I remember going to the House of Independents to see Colin Hay (Men at Work) who was doing a Q&A and showing segments of an upcoming documentary that he had been working on. In addition, he did perform several songs and it was a very enjoyable program. That's what made this particular music club unique, they had the ability to host a sit-down program, concert, film, dance, etc.

Get our free mobile app

House of Independents Google Maps loading...

The House of Independents on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park was referred to as "one of the state’s premier clubs for punk and alternative music." Originally opening 8 years ago in 2015, announced it has hosted its last concert and has closed its doors for good in Monmouth County.

Asbury Park Google Maps loading...

According to NJ.com, "House of Independents, the popular downtown club in Asbury Park, has been shuttered since Sept. 29, when drenching rains overflowed nearby Wesley Lake and flooded portions of the city, wreaking havoc on several businesses. The venue announced Thursday it will remain closed, citing the damage."

Asbury Park Google Maps loading...

If you purchased tickets for an upcoming show at the House of Independents don't worry because according to NJ.com "Events left on the House of Independents calendar are actively being relocated to other venues, with purchased tickets being honored."

The Art of Asbury Park Fantastic Street Art in Asbury park Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

Music Unsplash.com Baptiste MEREL loading...

Sad to see this unique music venue close for good, but let's hope whoever buys this Asbury Park property will consider continuing it to be a concert venue. The owners of House of Independents thanked its supporters and fans for nearly a decade of fun and great music. They also highlighted the amazing staff they had working for them and thanked them as well.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker