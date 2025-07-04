I wonder, as we celebrate this amazing nation on the 4th of July weekend, how many pizzas will be ordered? Pizza, Beach, and the Red, White, and Blue, you can't get any better than that. Yes, it's a huge BBQ weekend, but in between, nothing beats a boardwalk slice!.

Get our free mobile app

I was trying to think what my pizza of choice would be this weekend if I were to partake? I am thinking maybe I would go with something traditional like pepperoni, mushroom, or meatball. Ya know if you think about it, if you go out for a slice of boardwalk pizza you can walk off that crust as you take in the boardwalk lol "No Guilt Pizza" lol ENJOY!

The 50 Best Pizza Places In America

I came across an article from NJ.com that highlighted the Best 50 pizza joints in America, and they were chosen by folks in Italy! Two pizza places right here in the Garden State are among the best in the nation!

Read More: Did You Know Dave Portnoy and Guy Fieri Teamed Up To Do A Pizza Review?

What Are The 2 Best Pizza Places In New Jersey

According to NJ.com, the two pizza joints that made the Top 50 include:

Coming in at #12 .... Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City

Coming in at #28 .... Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Haddon Township and Cherry Hill

The overall choice for the best pizza place in America was Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City. "Owner Anthony Mangieri is a Jersey native who launched the now-closed Sant Arsenio in Red Bank in 1993, followed by the first Una Pizza Napoletana in Point Pleasant in 1996, before moving the pizzeria to Manhattan’s East Village in 2004."

Best Pizza Canva loading...

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy