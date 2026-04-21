If you own or ride an e-bike in New Jersey, there are some important new rules arriving in July that you’ll want to know about now.

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The updated requirements will affect everything from who can legally ride an e-bike to what paperwork riders must carry. Whether you use your e-bike for fun, commuting, or getting around town, these new statewide rules mean riders should start preparing ahead of time, according to NJMVC.

New Age And License Rules For Riders

One of the biggest changes is the minimum age requirement. Riders must now be at least 15 years old to legally operate an e-bike. Along with that, riders will need to have either a valid driver’s license, an e-bike license, or an e-bike permit before heading out on the road.

Registration And Insurance Now Required

Another major part of the new law is that all e-bikes must now be registered and insured. This adds an extra layer of responsibility for owners and brings e-bikes more in line with other motorized vehicles.

Helmet Rule Applies To Every Rider

Safety is also a major focus under the new rules. Helmets are now required for every rider, no matter their age, making protective headgear mandatory across the board, according to NJMVC.

How To Get An E-Bike License

For younger riders or anyone without a driver’s license, there is now a clear process to obtain an e-bike license. Riders must be at least 15, make an appointment for an e-bike permit, and pass both the knowledge and vision tests. After that, a road test must be scheduled.

Before taking that road test, riders are expected to spend 45 days practicing on the e-bike during daylight hours without supervision. Once the road test is successfully completed, the final step is visiting an MVC licensing center to receive the official e-bike license.

What You Need For Registration

The registration process also comes with a checklist. Owners must first secure insurance coverage, then schedule a registration appointment. Be prepared to bring identification along with proof that the e-bike belongs to you.

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A Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin can be used as proof of ownership, but if that paperwork is unavailable, other documents such as a bill of sale may also work. In some cases, an affidavit from the current owner explaining how the e-bike was obtained may be accepted as proof.

Get Ready Before The JULY Deadline

With these new rules set to begin in July, New Jersey riders may want to start gathering their documents, insurance, and testing appointments now so everything is ready before the deadline arrives.

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