New Jersey’s Ultimate Late Night Snack Is One Of Best In America

Late night is a perfect time for snacks. Lots of folks, not just in Jersey, love going out for a late-night bite. It's always a fun time going out with family, friends, and/or coworkers for a late-night snack. Lovefood did a recent article "This Fast Food Classic Was Invented In Your State And It's INCREDIBLE".

Lovefood said "America has a rich and delicious history of culinary creation, with some of the world’s most loved dishes being invented right here. That includes some of the world's most popular fast food, and some lesser-known (yet still delicious) items, too."

Our pick for a great snack invented here in New Jersey is our famous Jersey "disco fries". Fries, gravy, and mozzarella cheese, that's the simple ingredients to our famous "disco fries". Lovefood says "The ultimate late-night comfort food, disco fries are New Jersey’s spin on Canadian poutine. To make this diner classic, a mountain of chunky steak-cut fries are smothered in melted mozzarella, and topped with rich brown gravy. Disco fries got their name in the 1970s, when they proved a popular late-night order among revelers on their way home from disco clubs." According to customers, the fries at Tops Diner in East Newark are the best in the state.

What is your favorite late-night snack? Let us know what your favorite late-night snack is and maybe where you go to get it. Post your comments below.

