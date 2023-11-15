New Jersey’s Most Charming Historic Downtown

Take a look at the historic downtowns in America. Love Exploring, did a recent article that focused on the most historic downtown districts throughout the United States. Downtown districts are a defining part of any town. Some towns have fantastic downtowns that are a place to visit and explore, while some towns have no "downtown" and are spread out so there is no central meeting place.

Get our free mobile app

Cape May Google Maps loading...

According to Love Exploring, "If landmark buildings, fascinating backstories and historic events are what draw you to a place, then venture to one of these historic neighborhoods – they have all three in spades."

Cape May Downtown Google Maps loading...

For New Jersey Love Exploring selected a "downtown" that is full of restaurants, shops, and historic buildings. Cape May has a fun "downtown" area and it's a fun place to explore all year round. "A stroll along the historic seafront district is a real treat in this charming coastal city. The area is admired for its pristine beaches, but also for its pretty and colorful Victorian mansions. The preservation of these eye-catching homes helped the entire city earn its status as a National Historic Landmark in 1976."

Unsplash.com Dan Mall Unsplash.com Dan Mall loading...

I always enjoy a trip to 0 on the Garden State Parkway. Zero marks the southernmost point in New Jersey and home to Cape May. We always take time to visit "downtown" and the Washington Street Mall area of Cape May. Always fun and you never know what you will discover in this historic section of Cape May.

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll