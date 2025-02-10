Discover New Jerseyans' love for dining out at top casual chains like Applebee's and Buffalo Wild Wings but is there a favorite that New Jersey chooses?

It is a chain, so I might get some beef for that, but I do like this place and you can't beat the appetizers with their Boneless Wings and Brew Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip.

According to topagency.com, New Jerseyans love going out to eat for dinner. Topagency.com is an analytics agency tracking U.S. consumer spending. It analyzed the spending habits of millions of Americans and their dining spending.

During their findings, New Jersey bounced back a little slower than most of the states from the pandemic. We in the Garden State had the 33rd slowest recovery rate in the U.S.

When we think of casual dining and the more popular dining chains, what do you think of? I think of Friday's, IHop, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Red Lobster, and more.

The top four favorites in New Jersey are Applebee's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dickies Barbeque Pit, and Red Robin. There is one more New Jersey restaurant that is on the favorites list but I have never heard of it or have been to one of these, Hungry Howies. Have you heard of Hungry Howies?

New Jersey's favorite casual dining is Applebee's, the second is Buffalo Wild Wings, the third is Dicky's Barbecue Pit, and Rob Robin Gourmet Burgers is the fourth.

