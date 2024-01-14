New Jersey’s Best Takeout Restaurant For A Cozy Night In This Winter

When it's freezing, wet, slippery, and dark outside, who wants to go traveling about? You just want some nice "takeout" and to stay home where it's nice and cozy. Not to mention that Italian food is always a delicious meal at home. So with all this being said, the folks at Reader's Digest have a perfect spot for you to order from.

Get our free mobile app

Italian Food Unsplash.com Emanuel Ekström loading...

There is something very relaxing during winter to stay in and enjoy a good movie on television while having delicious takeout to share with friends and family. Maybe some spaghetti or baked ziti, meatballs and some nice bread. That sounds like a nice night in to me.

Pizza Unsplash.com Nik Owens loading...

Reader's Digest has a restaurant selected in Hudson County as the best for takeout in the Graden State. Reader's Digest has ITA Italian Kitchen as their pick. ITA Italian Kitchen is located in Jersey City. "You should try the burrata with marinated peaches and almonds, which is fresh and bursting with flavor. The pizza, especially the Mushroom Fungi, which comes topped with béchamel, mushrooms, pickled peppers, scallions, and truffle oil, is well worth ordering too."

ITA Italian Kitchen Google Maps loading...

So have you ever ordered from ITA Italian Kitchen in Jersey City? Give us your review of the restaurant and maybe you have a few items off the menu that you would like to recommend. Post your comments and menu items below. We always enjoy getting your food picks from local restaurants.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll