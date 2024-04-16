New Jersey Named One of the Absolute Best States In America to Live In

I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I enjoy Jersey, so I guess I am a bit partial when it comes to enjoying life here in the Garden State. We have a little bit of everything here in Jersey. We have mountains, forests, cities, and beaches. We are close to two major U.S. cities (New York and Philadelphia) both within driving distance. In New Jersey, you can live in a crowded area with all kinds of action or you can live in a remote area like in the middle of nowhere. Variety is one of the best things about New Jersey. In addition, the history here is great as we were one of the original colonies here in America.

In a recent article by Engineer Your Finances, they listed New Jersey as one of the "15 Absolute Best States In America To Live In". They had this to say about us here in the Garden State "New Jersey isn’t one of the most affordable states, but it does have the second-best schools in the nation. It’s also highly safe and has great infrastructure. New Jersey is the state that has the most millionaires out of all the states."

TOP 15 Best States In America To Live In

Wyoming

Vermont

South Dakota

New Hampshire

Massachusetts

North Dakota

New Jersey

Maine

Florida

Washington

Virginia

Connecticut

Pennsylvania

Delaware

Nebraska

Do you agree? Do you think New Jersey is a great place to live? Post your comments below and let's see how you at home feel. We always love getting your input.

