I love getting outdoors and seeing New Jersey. We often get used as the butt of a joke by the late-night show hacks, but there are many absolutely beautiful sections here in the Garden State. One of the features is some stunning lakes to enjoy here in New Jersey.

How Many Lakes are in New Jersey?

New Jersey’s got way more lakes than most people realize. If you stick to the state’s stricter definition, you get around 1,900 official lakes and larger ponds. Loosen things up a bit, and that number climbs to just over 3,000. And if you’re counting all the little ponds sprinkled around the state? Now you’re talking thousands.

So basically, no matter how you slice it, Jersey is packed with water spots; it just depends on how picky you want to be about what “counts” as a lake.

Only In Your State recently published an article about lakes here in the Garden State, and I decided to highlight the Top 5 from their list, plus I added my personal pick for one that we love visiting.

#5 Union Lake (Millville)

It’s the biggest lake in South Jersey, spanning about 898 acres and reaching depths of almost 30 feet. People head there for all kinds of outdoor fun—fishing, boating, and swimming—and the surrounding area offers trails to explore and numerous spots to catch sight of local wildlife.

#4 Lake Musconetcong (Border of Morris County and Sussex County)

Lake Musconetcong is a 315-acre body of water in New Jersey, and anyone looking to fish or take a boat out can use the public launch available there.

#3 Lake Hopatcong (Hopatcong)

Lake Hopatcong is the largest freshwater lake in the Garden State.

#2 Sawmill Lake (Montague Township)

Popular camping and recreation spot that is located near the New York border.

#1 George Lake (Washington Township)

George Lake is located within Schooley's Mountain County Park, primarily in Washington Township.

Now my pick for a beautiful lake to visit is located at Historic Batsto Village within Washington Township in Burlington County, New Jersey. This lake is beautiful and has lots to see around it.

Batsto Lake is within the Wharton State Forest. This park is in Burlington County and is part of the Historic Batsto Village. Batsto has a lot to see and has many festivals and events. There are hiking trails as well. One of the big festivals is the Country Living Festival every October.