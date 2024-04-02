Most Expensive Homes Sold Recently in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties

Most Expensive Homes Sold Recently in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties

People love looking at real estate and homes. Whether you can afford or want to pay the price tag or not, folks like to see what beautiful homes are for sale, where they are located, what they look like, and how much the cost is. I remember growing up my Mom and Dad loved going to new developments and looking at the "models" to see what the latest homes looked like and how they were set up. As a kid, I remember seeing the "wax food" that was set up in the kitchen and dining rooms and thinking "Yum that ice cream sundae looks delicious" lol

So let's look at the most expensive homes sold in our area, beginning with Ocean County:

 

This home on Long Beach Island in Beach Haven (15 W 53rd St, Beach Haven, NJ 08008) recently sold for 3.1 million dollars according to NJ.com. "The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,144 square feet."

 

The Burlington County home (700 Golf View Road, Moorestown) sold for 2.4 million dollars. "The house was built in 1929 and has a living area of 5,518 square feet."

 

 

Our third home is a home that was located in Freehold, Monmouth County (4 Hanging Rock Road in Freehold) which sold for 1.8 million dollars.

 

 

There are the three most expensive homes sold in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties (March 18th-24th 2024). CLICK HERE  for a look at other counties in New Jersey and the "most expensive homes" that sold (March 18th-24th 2024).

 

