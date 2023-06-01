Early voting for New Jersey primaries starts Friday: Where to go in Monmouth and Ocean

🔵 Here is where to go for primary voting in Ocean County and Monmouth County

🔵 The primary elections are June 6 but early voting in New Jersey begins June 2

🔵 There are less locations for primaries than there are for general election

It's that time of the year -- primary election season -- and the party votes can start getting casted on Friday in New Jersey all the way through June 6.

There are, as usual, less polling locations for the primaries than the general election each year so it's important to mark down where to go if you are voting in the primaries.

For residents living in Monmouth County or Ocean County, we have you covered with information being released by MC Clerk Christine Hanlon and OC Clerk Scott Colabella, respectively.

In Monmouth County, there are 10 early voting locations that'l open up this weekend from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday and then 10:00 am until 6:00 pm on Sunday.

Early voting polling locations for primaries in Monmouth County

⚫ Colts Neck Township – Colts Neck Public Library, Main Meeting Room, 2 Veterans Way

⚫ Hazlet Township – Monmouth County Library – Hazlet Branch, 251 Middle Road

⚫ Howell Township – Adelphia Fire Company Station No. 2, Meeting Room, 993 State Route 33, Freehold

⚫ Little Silver Borough – The Women’s Club of Little Silver, Main Room, 111 Church Street

⚫ Long Branch City – Brookdale Community College – Long Branch Campus, 2nd Floor, 213 Broadway

⚫ Manalapan Township – Monmouth County Library Headquarters, Meeting Rooms 1, 2 & 3, 125 Symmes Drive

⚫ Middletown Township – Croydon Hall, Gymnasium, 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

⚫ Neptune Township – Neptune Senior Center, Main Room, 1607 Corlies Avenue

⚫ Spring Lake Heights Borough – Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

⚫ Upper Freehold Township – Hope Fire Company #1, 82 Route 526, Allentown

“There are a few new locations this year so it is important to check our website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com,” MC Clerk Hanlon said in a written statement. “Remember, regardless of which municipality a Monmouth County resident resides in, those who choose to vote early in-person can do so at any of the County’s 10 designated polling locations.”

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ)

If you live in Ocean County, you can head out this weekend as well from 10:00 am until 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and 10:00 am until 6:00 pm on Sunday.

There are new voting machines in Ocean County for the elections this year but no need to worry if you're unsure of what to do.

“Voters should carefully review their sample ballots. There is a wealth of helpful information included,” OC Clerk Colabella said in a written statement. “In addition, poll workers will be available at polling places to assist voters casting their ballot on the new Express XL voting machines.”

Ocean County ballot box (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ)

You can also head to the Ocean County Clerk’s website for more information.

Early voting polling locations for primaries in Ocean County

⚫ Berkeley Township Branch of the Ocean County Library, 30 Station Road, Bayville.

⚫ Brick Township Branch of the Ocean County Library, 301 Chambersbridge Road, Brick Township.

⚫ Jackson Township Branch of the Ocean County Library, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson Township.

⚫ Lacey Township Community Center Room C (formerly the Knights of Columbus Building) 15 East Lacey Road, Lacey Township.

⚫ Lakewood Municipal Building, Courtroom, 231-3rd St., Lakewood.

⚫ The Upper Shores Branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Jersey City Ave., Lavallette.

⚫ Little Egg Harbor Township Branch of the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township.

⚫ Ocean County Southern Service Center, nutrition site, 179 South Main Street, Manahawkin.

⚫ Manchester Township Branch of the Ocean County Library, 21 Colonial Drive, Manchester.

⚫ The main branch of the Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St., Toms River.

“Registered voters in Ocean County can cast a ballot at any of the early voting locations,” Colabella said. “For instance, if you live in Barnegat Township but work in Toms River, you can cast your vote at the main branch of the Ocean County Library during early voting.

