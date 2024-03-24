Time Travel Back to The Best Memories from Your Jersey Shore Childhood
It's funny how each generation falls into the same cycle of thinking that the young generation is doing it wrong.
I look at the current generation of kids and slightly judge their use of technology and wonder if they're getting the same quality of childhood that I had.
As a millennial who did play her share of CD-ROM games, I'm sure the generation before me had the same thought.
Sometimes I like to reflect on fond memories from my childhood, as one does, and there are a few key memories that stick out more than others.
I remember going on a class trip to Cattus Island when I was around 9 years old and loved all of the reptiles that lived there. I was a huge fan of Steve Irwin and wanted to be just like him.
(Peep the Dance Connection sweatshirt that used to be on the corner of Rt. 9 and 571 in Toms River).
The naturalist at the park told me all about their program for kids called Junior Naturalists, where I could volunteer to help clean the tanks, feed turtles, help run programs, and so much more.
I was there so much in the summer, that I basically could've lived there.
Fast forward over 20 years later, I got engaged at that park. Life comes full circle sometimes.
I feel so blessed to have grown up at the Jersey Shore, in Toms River. There are so many things I miss about my 90s childhood.
Let's take a walk down memory lane together and reflect on days gone by here at the Jersey Shore.
Childhood Memories from the Jersey Shore
Toms River Then and Now
Gallery Credit: Sue Moll