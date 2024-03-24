It's funny how each generation falls into the same cycle of thinking that the young generation is doing it wrong.

I look at the current generation of kids and slightly judge their use of technology and wonder if they're getting the same quality of childhood that I had.

As a millennial who did play her share of CD-ROM games, I'm sure the generation before me had the same thought.

Sometimes I like to reflect on fond memories from my childhood, as one does, and there are a few key memories that stick out more than others.

I remember going on a class trip to Cattus Island when I was around 9 years old and loved all of the reptiles that lived there. I was a huge fan of Steve Irwin and wanted to be just like him.

(Peep the Dance Connection sweatshirt that used to be on the corner of Rt. 9 and 571 in Toms River).

The naturalist at the park told me all about their program for kids called Junior Naturalists, where I could volunteer to help clean the tanks, feed turtles, help run programs, and so much more.

I was there so much in the summer, that I basically could've lived there.

Fast forward over 20 years later, I got engaged at that park. Life comes full circle sometimes.

I feel so blessed to have grown up at the Jersey Shore, in Toms River. There are so many things I miss about my 90s childhood.

Let's take a walk down memory lane together and reflect on days gone by here at the Jersey Shore.

Childhood Memories from the Jersey Shore