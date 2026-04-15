How cool is it that we can go to the beach on a warm summer night and bring a blanket, maybe a pillow or two, and kick back and watch a fun movie on the beach with friends and family? It's truly one of the simple pleasures we can enjoy here at the Jersey Shore.

Get our free mobile app

It's like setting up camp for 2 hours on your own private spot on the beach. The sound of the waves in the background and the smell of popcorn in the air. It's time to head to Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach for a fun night and some of the best movies.

What Is The 2026 Jenkinson's Beach Move Line-up?

June 23rd - Lilo & Stitch

June 30th - Grease

July 7th - Legally Blonde

July 14th - Jurassic Park

July 21st - The Santa Claus

July 28th - Zootopia 2

August 4th - Anaconda

August 11th - Elio

August 18th - Wicked For Good

August 25th - Super Mario Galaxy

September 1st - Jaws

That's a great line-up with something for everyone to enjoy this summer. I think I's pick Grease and Jaws to go see because they bring back memories of being a kid and of course with Jaws don't sit too close to the water lol.

If you’ve ever been down the Shore, you probably know Jenkinson's Boardwalk—it’s one of those places that just feels like summer, right?

It all started way back in the early 1900s as Point Pleasant Beach was becoming a popular beach town. Over time, that simple oceanfront turned into the boardwalk we know now, with rides, games, and spots families keep coming back to year after year.

See you at the movies this summer at Jenkinson's and don't forget the popcorn!

QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz